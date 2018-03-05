NEW DELHI:Congress chief Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP for “usurping power through proxy” in Meghalaya, saying the saffron party had shown similar disregard for people’s mandate in Goa and Manipur last year. Rahul returned from Italy after visiting his 90-year-old grandmother and tweeted, “With just 2 seats, the BJP has usurped power in Meghalaya, through a proxy. Like in Manipur and Goa, showing utter disregard for the mandate of the people.” “Obsessed instead with grabbing power, using big money to create an opportunistic alliance.”

Rahul’s comments came a day ahead of the swearing-in of CM-designate Conrad Sangma, who will head a coalition including his own NPP, UDP, PDF, HSDP, BJP and Independents. The Congress could not form a government despite being the single-largest party with 21 lawmakers. The BJP, with just two MLAs, was successful in forging an alliance, courtesy some deft behind-the-scenes machinations by Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“The BJP is following a dangerous game of destabilsation, subversion and usurpation of power in the Northeast unmindful of the stability, security, peace and progress. Hope Modiji had cared to learn from Rajivji, who put ‘Nation First’ and brought peace to the region by Assam and Mizoram accords,” Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said. He added that in Meghalaya, Sangma had promised division of the state through creation Garoland, and all the constituents in the ruling coalition were opposed to the BJP.

In troubled Nagaland, the Congress said, both NPF and NDPP were staking claim to form a government, and wondered if the state was headed for another round of instability. In Tripura, said the Congress, BJP’s ally IPFT, whose election plank was division of the state, was demanding a tribal CM.“Time Modi government addressed both the issues. Does the BJP support demand for division of Tripura? Would it reject the demand for a tribal CM,” Surjewala said.

Rahul had faced flak on social media for flying abroad on March 1 when results were expected in the states on March 3 and keeping mum after the party drew a blank in Tripura and Nagaland, and lost the power game to BJP and its allies in Meghalaya.“The Congress respects the mandate of the people of Tripura,Nagaland and Meghalaya,”Rahul tweeted.