BHOPAL: Just four days after the ruling BJP lost Mungaoli and Kolaras assembly bypoll to the opposition Congress, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan batted for simultaneous state and national elections. While announcing the formation of a government committee to hold deliberations for drawing the formula of simultaneous polls, Chouhan said forming the panel doesn’t at all mean that the assembly polls slated for November will be delayed for being held along with the LS elections.

“The committee headed by minister for parliamentary affairs Narottam Mishra will discuss the idea of simultaneous elections with all stakeholders of the population. If the committee arrives at something concrete in three to four months, the resultant report will be sent to the central government as well as the Election Commission,” Chouhan told journalists on Sunday. He said the committee will also try to draw a formula of holding all polls together.

“I know it’s not going to be easy as it needs national consensus and constitutional amendment.” “The PM has already spoken about simultaneous polls and the President too has backed the idea. Now MP will attempt to put forward its take. But only our resolve to hold simultaneous polls will not be sufficient as the entire nation will have to make up its mind for the change which is essential for proper utilisation of our resources,” said Chouhan.