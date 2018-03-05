NEW DELHI: Even after the Centre gave a nod for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry in the alleged Staff Selection Commission (SSC) paper leak case, the aspirants refused to call off their protest on Monday.

Speaking to ANI, an aspirant, Piyush said that they respect the decision of the Centre, but demanded proper details of the inquiry and format of the same.

“We welcome Union Home minister Rajnath Singh's decision on the CBI probe. We are not going to call off the protest until a proper format is released, we will see if our demands are being met or not,” Piyush said.

Another aspirant also echoed similar sentiments and said that the Centre should clarify whether they have ordered probe for specific subjects or for the entire SSC examination.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the Centre has ordered the CBI inquiry in the alleged SSC paper leak case.

He also appealed the students to call off their protest.

"We have accepted demands of protesting candidates and have given orders for CBI inquiry, the protest should now stop," Rajnath said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court decided to hear a plea seeking an investigation into the case on March 12.

Since February 27, students have taken to the streets of Delhi, protesting in thousands against what they term as "mass cheating".

Earlier on Feb, 28 a group of students led by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari took the streets against the alleged leak in the SSC examination and termed it as 'mass cheating'.

On Feb 24, the SSC released a notice saying that the exam held on Feb 21 was delayed due to 'technical reasons' and will be re-conducted on March 9, 2018.