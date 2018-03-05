NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court to hear a plea seeking an investigation into the alleged Staff Selection Commission (SSC) exam paper leak on March 12.

On Sunday, SSC also decided to recommend a CBI inquiry into the allegations of exam paper leak in the examination held on February 21.

Meanwhile, Jan Adhikari Party Loktantrik (JAP) chief Pappu Yadav also gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the alleged SSC scam.

Since February 27, students have taken to the streets of Delhi, protesting in thousands against what they term as "mass cheating".

Earlier on Feb. 28 a group of students led by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari took the streets against the alleged leak in the SSC examination and termed it as 'mass cheating'.

On Feb. 24, the SSC released a notice saying that the exam held on Feb. 21 was delayed due to 'technical reasons' and will be re-conducted on March 9, 2018.