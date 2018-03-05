KANPUR: A 35-year-old deranged woman was burned to death in a bonfire on 'Holika Dahan' on Thursday after she hid inside it in Gulauli village here, the police said.

Seema Devi's remains were found at the site two days after the ceremony.

The body was sent for post-mortem and conducted by a panel of three doctors, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ratankant Pandey said.

The post-mortem report confirmed that Devi died due to suffocation, he said, adding she was apparently deranged and had hid inside the bonfire.

The incident came to light on Saturday when people found the woman's body while collecting ashes from there.

No foul play is suspected, the police officer said.