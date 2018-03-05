LUCKNOW: BJP’s Jan Surakhsha Yatra currently underway in Karnataka covering largely the coastal areas will culminate on Tuesday in a public rally to be addressed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who is being used by the saffron party as one of its star campaigners in the poll bound states across India.

In a repeat of the yatra BJP had organised in Kerala, Karnatak’s Jan Surakhsha Yatra was on for the last four days to inculcate confidence in the party cadre that top leadership was firmly behind them.

According to Karanataka BJP in-charge Muralidhar Rao, around two-dozen of the RSS-BJP members were allegedly killed under the present dispensation by radical outfits in the last a few years.

Interestingly, Yogi would be addressing the yatra culmination rally at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru district on Tuesday.

The party organised the Yatra to draw attention to killing of party activists , demanding a ban on organisations such as Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), handing over murder cases of Hindutva activists to CBI, and action against Ministers inciting communal violence.

The yatra had commenced on March 3 and covered districts like South Kannada, North Kannada, Udupi and Shivamoga etc.

Situated along the Arabian Sea coastline, North Kannada, Udupi,South Kannada and Shivamogga districts of Karnataka have remained centre of religious conflicts and also a hub of several spiritual centres. These districts also have significant chunk of Muslim population and strong presence of RSS and other Hindu outfits.

Political observers feel that by pitching in Yogi Adityanath to address public meeting in the region, the saffron party may be seeking to reap the benefits of polarisation.

Even the party ranks justify inviting Yogi Adityanath to address public rallies in Karnataka owing to his pan-India appeal as party’s star campaigner by virtue of being the chief minister of country’s most populous and politically most crucial state. It’s not only Karnataka, but Yogi was called to head the similar yatra in Kerala and spearhead party’s campaign in crucial constituencies in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Tripura at the time of elections impressing the voters in a big way.

This would be the third visit of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to Karnataka ever since he became the UP CM and as Karnataka Assembly elections are nearing. On November 21, he took part in BJP's parivartan yatra by addressing a rally in Hubli followed by a rally at Bangalore on January 7.

Acknowledging Yogi Adityanath’s pro-Hindutva image and mass appeal after PM Modi and party chief Amit Shah, the BJP leaders claim that more campaign programmes of the UP CM would be chalked out for Karnataka.

“For us it is am matter of great pride that our chief minister is in such high demand in every state of the country,” said BJP spokesman Dr Chandramohan.

Interestingly, Yogi had earlier been visiting the Yogishwar Math, commonly known as Jogi Math of Kadri in Mangaluru.

The math is most revered by the Nath sect. Since Yogi Adityanath hails from Nath sect, he had been visiting the math earlier too.