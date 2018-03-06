JAIPUR: Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh has been found positive for swine flu, but not before he underwent three tests due to contradictory reports and sought a probe into the matter.

The governor, who was diagnosed with swine flu at the state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital, rushed to New Delhi to get a re-test done at the Apollo Hospital, where he was found negative for H1N1 virus, Rajasthan Health Minister Kalicharan Saraf told the assembly.

"We again got the swab sample tested at the SMS Hospital, which confirmed he is swine flu positive," Saraf informed the House.

Earlier in the day, Singh had said in a statement: "After being diagnosed with swine flu at the state-run SMS Hospital, a fresh test conducted at the Apollo Hospital was negative.

He then sought a high-level inquiry into "the circumstances that led to the faulty report".

Saraf said a three-member inquiry committee comprising Principal Secretary (Health and Medical Education) Anand Kumar, SMS Medical College Principal U S Agarwal and Dr R K Maheshwari had been set up.

It would submit the report in three days, he added.