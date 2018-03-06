Festive look for MILAN

Andaman and Nicobar Command, the first tri-service command of India, is all set to organize MILAN-2018, which is a forum for littoral navies of the region to exchange ideas, organised biennially by the Indian Navy at the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Besides fostering cooperation through naval exercises and professional interactions, MILAN also provides an excellent opportunity to the participating navies to come together in a spirit of collaboration and mutual understanding to nurture stronger ties. Port Blair city now wears a festive look for the event.

New logo and mascot for ITF

The Tourism Department of Andaman and Nicobar Islands is planning to launch a new logo and mascot, along with a tag line for the upcoming Island Tourism Festival, which will be released to publicise the event. The Festival is an annual carnival that has lost its charm over the years, and this initiative has perhaps been taken to add value to it. The event provides outsiders a glimpse of the traditions and unique culture of the islands. A number of entertainment activities and competitions will be organized during the festival this year, and the talent of local artists, besides artists invited from the mainland, will be showcased.

Monopoly to end

For many decades, the Consumers Cooperative Stores had a monopoly on distributing LGP cylinders in most parts of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. But as CCS has failed miserably in supplying LPG to many corners of the islands, the Andaman and Nicobar Administration had requested the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas to appoint new LPG distributors in all islands of this Union Territory, following which the ministry approved a proposal for appointing regular LPG distributors in Mayabunder, Rangat, Kadamtala, Bambooflat, Bathubasti and Prothrapur. New LPG distributors on remote islands like Rangat, Bathubasti, Prothrapur, Car Nicobar and Nancowary group of Islands are expected to start functioning soon, bringing much relief to Andaman residents.

Yacht Carnival

For the first time, a Yacht Carnival was organized in Andaman and Nicobar Islands recently. Around 13 foreign yachts, with 27 members on board, participated in the event. During the inaugural event, the Lt Governor announced that the administration was in consultation with the Government of India for simplification of procedures for the issue of visa on arrival to citizens of countries with which India has such an agreement, as also simplification of rules for issuing the Restricted Area Permit to foreign tourists. Over the past decade, the Andaman and Nicobar islands have become a favoured destination for yacht owners, who visit the Andamans throughout the year.

Sanjib Kumar Roy

Our correspondent in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

laurelsforsanjib@gmail.com