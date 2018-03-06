BJP leaders Ram Madhav and Biplab Kumar Deb flash the victory sign in Agartala on Saturday. | PTI File Photo

AGARTALA: Tripura BJP president and MLA Biplab Deb today said he was invited by Governor Tathagata Roy to form the new government in the state.

The swearing-in of the new ministers would take place on March 9, he added.

"The governor has appointed me the chief minister of the state," Deb said.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah and chief ministers of all the BJP-ruled states would be invited to the swearing-in ceremony.

Deb was unanimously elected the BJP Legislature Party (BJPLP) leader at a meeting here earlier in the day, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who attended it as the party's central observer, told newsmen.

He also announced that BJP MLA Jishnu Debbarma would be the deputy chief minister.

BJP's poll ally, the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), has demanded that the chief minister should be from the tribal community.

The BJP-IPFT combine swept to power in the north-eastern state last week, winning 43 seats in the 60-member Assembly.

The BJP bagged 35 seats and the IPFT eight.

Polling was held for 59 seats on February 18 as it was countermanded in one seat due to the death of the CPI(M) candidate.