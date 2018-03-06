SHILLONG: The BJP's victory in the Northeast has changed the perception that only the Congress can survive there, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said today.

Singh, along with BJP president Amit Shah, today attended the swearing-in-ceremony of the Conrad Sangma-led coalition government in Meghalaya of which the BJP is also a part.

"There was a perception that only the Congress can survive in the Northeast.

But now that perception has changed with the BJP's victory in the Northeast," he told reporters here.

In the recently held Assembly elections, the Congress was ousted from power in Meghalaya while the party could not win a single seat in Tripura and Nagaland.

The BJP got an absolute majority and a two-third majority along with its ally IPFT in Tripura.

It won 12 seats in Nagaland and will be part of the coalition government along with Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) there.

In Meghalaya, the BJP won two seats and is now part of the Sangma government.