SHILLONG: Outgoing Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma today claimed that his successor Conrad K Sangma would have to shoulder a 'tremendous' responsibility as the Congress government had set a new benchmark for development in the state.

Extending his best wishes for the new Chief Minister, Mukul Sangma expressed hope that the new administration would be able to come up to the people expectations of the people.

"Whoever takes the charge as the political chief executive of the state, the responsibility that will be vested upon him, is tremendous and will require lots of support from everyone," he told reporters.

Claiming to have set a "new benchmark of growth and development in the state," he said, "I expect them (new government) to carry this forward."

Mukul Sangma highlighted that doing away of the bandh culture and restoring peace were great achievements during his eight-year stint as CM.

He said the new government would have an good environment to take the state forward.

Asked about any regret, the outgoing chief minister, who also completed his full five-year second term today, said, "I wish I could have done more."

Having outsmarted the Congress which claimed 21 seats in the just concluded elections, National Peoples' Party leader Conrad K Sangma is scheduled to be sworn in tomorrow as chief minister.

The NPP with 19 seats is supported by the BJP (2), the UDP (6), the PDF (4), the HSPDP (2) and an Independent.

The Congress was the single largest party bagging 21 seats.