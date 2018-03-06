NEW DELHI: The Tibetan government-in-exile has cancelled an event in Rajghat here and shifted another to Dharamsala that were planned to commemorate Dalai Lama's 60th year in exile in India, a Tibetan official said today.

Sonam Dagpo, Spokesperson of the 'Central Tibetan Administration', said this in the backdrop of a media report about an Indian government directive to senior functionaries at the centre and in states to skip events being organised by the Tibetans.

The planned inter-faith prayer meet at Rajghat has been cancelled and the 'Thank You India' event, which was to be held in Thyagaraj stadium here on March 31, will now be held in Dharamsala either on March 31 or April 1, he said.

The Dalai Lama was scheduled to attend both the events.

The Spokesperson said the 'Central Tibetan Administration' has not received any communication from the Indian government on the issue.

"We do not have any comment on the issue. We are grateful to the government and people of India for hosting Tibetan refugees for last 60 years. We want to express our gratitude to people of India for it," Dagpo told PTI.

Last week, the Indian Express had reported that following a communication by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, Cabinet Secretary PK Sinha had sent out a note to senior functionaries of the central and state governments asking them to skip events being organised by the Tibetans.

The report had said the government had issued the note citing "sensitive" phase of India's ties with China.

Asked whether the Indian government's reported note is an indication of change in New Delhi's policy towards the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan refugees, Dagpo said, "No".

"The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) already clarified its position on the issue last week," he said.

Following the media report on the note by the Cabinet Secretary, the MEA on Friday had said that the Dalai Lama is a revered religious leader and is deeply respected by the people of India, adding there is no change in that position.

"Government of India's position on His Holiness the Dalai Lama is clear and consistent. He is a revered religious leader and is deeply respected by the people of India. There is no change in that position," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had said.

He said the Dalai Lama is "accorded all freedom to carry out his religious activities in India".