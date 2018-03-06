CHANDIGARH: A seven-month-old baby girl, among four members of a Delhi family, was burnt alive when the car in which she was travelling in caught fire after meeting with an accident near Shamgarh village in Karnal on the National Highway I on Tuesday.

The deceased Haripura residents have been identified as Sanchit Chopra (25), his wife Bhavna Chopra (24), their seven-month-old daughter Tusharik and his mother-in-law Nisha.

The accident took place when the car returning from Amritsar, jumped the divider and rammed into the truck coming from the opposite direction. According to eyewitnesses, the car immediately caught fire, trapping its occupants inside.

Upon receiving information, the police called a fire tender. However, it was too late to prevent the car from being charred. The police have informed the family members of the deceased. The bodies have been sent to the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, Karnal for post-mortem.