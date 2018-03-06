SHIMLA: The month-long Budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly began on a stormy note on Tuesday, with the main opposition Congress staging a walkout over what it called the government move to dilute local land laws.

Party legislators led by Mukesh Agnihotri raised slogans against the government's plan to amend Section 118 of the Tenancy and Land Reforms Act of 1972.

Agnihotri said the act was made by first Chief Minister YS Parmar to safeguard the land of poor farmers.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, however, clarified that the government had no intention of amending the act.

"Public opinion and suggestions from the opposition have been sought on land laws and any decision on amending them would be taken on the basis of the feedback," he said but added that "the government would not succumb to any pressure".

Under Himachal Pradesh's land laws, outsiders who want to purchase a house or a cottage from a builder whose project lies within the municipal limits do not have to seek individual permission under Section 118 of the Tenancy and Land Reforms Act from the government.

It is the builder who will procure all required permissions.

But, if a housing project is outside the municipal limits, each buyer of a house or a flat or a cottage has to seek normal permission from the Deputy Commissioner concerned.