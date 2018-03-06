LUCKNOW: As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), inquiring into the mysterious killing of Karnataka cadre 2007 batch IAS officer Anurag Tiwari, is yet to reach any conclusive finding in the case even after nine months of probe, a team of forensic experts from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been mandated to look into the role of suspected cannabis in his death.

Tiwari’s body was found by the roadside near a state government guesthouse he was staying in on the early morning of May 17, 2017.

Notably, a team of three forensic experts from the prestigious medical institution of Delhi had paid a two-day visit to the state capital on March 5 and March 6 to look into the case.

However, sharing a few details, the team led by Prof Adarsh Kumar said that the line of investigation would now focus on the role of cannabis which had emerged as an important clue in the "accidental death" after natural death, homicide and possibility of suicide were ruled out in the case. The team opined that as cannabis was found in Tiwari’s belongings, the role of the contraband in his mysterious death could not be ruled out.

"Since we did not find any disease or illness, so we can say that it was not a natural death of the officer. It was a sudden, unnatural demise but homicide and suicide have also been ruled out as there was no evidence pointing at it.

Only accidental death can be a possibility and that will be investigated now as cannabis was found in his bags, said Prof Kumar adding that many cigarettes with tobacco and cannabis mixture recovered from his belongings were as tested by the forensic science laboratory.

He also added that possibly owing to dysentery his immunity was already compromised and with possible cannabis intake, the heat and other conditions led to his death. “We will try and put together the loose ends."

On Monday, the team comprising three experts including Prof Kumar, Prof T Milo and Dr Abhishek Yadav from AIIMS Delhi reached Lucknow and spent almost one and a half hours in recreating the scene of the incident outside the state guest house.

Around statements of over 10 persons including four Lucknow doctors who had conducted the initial autopsy of Tiwari were recorded and reviewed. The team has been asked to submit its report to CBI in another two months

On Tuesday, the team also visited the mortuary as part of the investigations.

It may be recalled that Tiwari,36, a native of Bahriach district in UP, was posted as Food and Civil Supplies Commissioner in Bengaluru at the time of his death. He was on the way back to Bengaluru after finishing a training session at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie and had reached Lucknow on May 16, 2017. He was found dead on the roadside of VIP guest house on May 17, 2017 early morning.

The panel of doctors, who conducted the autopsy then, had stated that Tiwari died due to asphyxia (deprivation of oxygen) but failed to specify the reason which caused the condition. Besides, there were six injury marks on his body.

However, his family called it a murder demanding a CBI probe which was ordered finally.