AGARATALA: The Tripura Police today said it has received four complaints of "post-poll" violence from various parts of the state since last night.

The state witnessed a change in rule after 25 years in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The BJP demolished the Left citadel in Tripura, winning a two-third majority with its ally, the IPFT.

"The cases include arson at two CPI(M) offices in the Sidhai area in West Tripura district, 25 km from here, and clashes between CPI(M) and BJP supporters at Kadamtala in North Tripura district, 140km from here," Superintendent of Police (Control) Pradip De said, adding that no one had been arrested so far.

The BJP has warned its leaders and supporters of "stern" action if they indulged in "post-poll violence" in Tripura.

A section of unidentified BJP supporters, who migrated from the CPI(M), were creating unrest in parts of the state, BJP Vice President Subal Bhowmick said at a press meet today.

"Anyone found to be involved in post-poll violence would be immediately expelled and legal action will be initiated against them," he said.

The CPI(M) alleged that the supporters and activists of the BJP-Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) alliance were terrorizing its workers and burning party offices since the announcement of poll results on March 3.

CPI(M) office secretary Haripada Das said over 240 people were injured in attacks on party offices, offices of Left trade unions and homes of prominent leaders in the last 48 hours.

Bhowmick said the situation was being closely monitored by the party and no one would be spared if they were found creating tension in the state.

He alleged that the CPI(M) activists, too, "assaulted" 49 of its party supporters, 17 of whom had to be hospitalized.