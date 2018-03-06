BENGALURU: Continuing his efforts to resolve Ram Janmabhoomi Babri Masjid issue, Art of Living (AoL) founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar has written an open letter to the president and members of All India Muslim Personal Law Board suggesting that an “out-of-the-court settlement is the best solution.”

“The best solution, according to me, is an out-of-court settlement in which the Muslim bodies gift one acre of land to the Hindus who in turn will gift five acres of land nearby to the Muslims, to build a better mosque. It is a win-win situation in which the Muslims will not only gain the goodwill of 100 crore Hindus but it will also put this issue to rest once and for all,” Ravi Shankar stated in the letter.

“ A palak nama will recognise that this temple has been built with the cooperation of both the Hindus and Muslims. It will put to rest the issue for future generations and coming centuries.”

The letter stated: “ Now, the big question is whether it is permissible by the Quran to shift the mosque to another location. The answer is yes. I have personally heard this from the respected cleric Maulana Salman Nadvi and many other Muslim scholars.

“They are not surrendering this land to the people who demolished the Babri Masjid or to a particular organisation. On the contrary, they are gifting it to the people of India. They must keep this in their minds and spirit. There is no surrendering. It is only reconciliation and an expression of their broad-mindedness, benevolence, magnanimity, and goodwill,” it added.

Emphasing the need for building the trust between the two communities, he stated. “ Let us be reminded that the Supreme Court itself suggested resolving the conflict outside of the court. I request all the stakeholders to think over these options with the hope that they put the nation first above petty politics and sentiment and allow for the fostering and building of trust, love, and brotherhood between the two communities.”