MUMBAI: Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur, has featured in the list of 10 iconic hotels globally made famous on the silver screen, according to TripAdvisor travellers choice.

With an average annual nightly rate of Rs 56,216, Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur, has made appearance in the movie Octopussy, which made many travellers "long to stay at this hotel.

This list is based on reviews on travel site TripAdvisor with over 600 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide.

TripAdvisor silver screen list also included Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, US with an average annual nightly rate of Rs 20,300 and featuring in movies like The Hangover, Rain Man, Iron Man and The Big Short.

Beverly Wilshire, USA, in list with an average annual nightly rate of Rs 54,524 and featuring in Pretty Woman, Clueless and Sex and the City: The Movie attracted travellers for its service, dining and luxury design.

Hotel degli Orafi in Florence, Italy, where A Room with a View was shot, has an average annual nightly rate of Rs 21,081 was also recommended by travellers for its view.

Hotel Regina Louvre, Paris, with an average annual nightly rate of Rs 30,190, Relais Bourgondisch Cruyce, Bruges, Belgium with an average annual nightly rate of Rs 16,136, The Fairmont San Francisco, USA, an average annual nightly rate of Rs 38,063, The Plaza, New York, with an average annual nightly rate of Rs 61,682, Park Hyatt, Tokyo in Japan with an average annual nightly rate of Rs 47,267 and Westin Grand, Berlin in Germany with an average annual nightly rate of Rs 14,379 made famous on the silver screen were recommended by TripAdvisor travellers choice.