BULANDSHAHR: Two persons were killed and a dozen injured in a brawl over alleged lewd comments passed at some of the women, who were dancing at a marriage party in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district, the police said today.

The incident happened late last night in Titota village of the district, around 115km from the national capital, when some members of the wedding party objected to lewd comments allegedly passed by some youths of the village, a police officer said.

It led to a melee during which a person of the wedding group, Hiralal, allegedly shot dead a youth named Ankit.

Hiralal was lynched, apparently by enraged villagers following the shooting, the officer said.

Four out of the 10 youths named in an FIR have been arrested, he added.