NEW DELHI: As many as 70 train accidents were reported between April 1, 2017 and February 28, 2018, the government informed Parliament today.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain said the national transporter accorded the highest priority to safety and that all possible steps were undertaken on a continual basis to prevent accidents.

"During the last three years, the number of consequential train accidents has decreased from 135 in 2014-15 to 107 in 2015-16 and further to 104 in 2016-17. In the current year (April 1, 2017-Feb 28, 2018) the number of consequential train accidents has further reduced to 70, as compared to 99 in the corresponding period of the previous year," the minister said.

Consequential train accidents include mishaps with a serious repercussion in terms of loss of human life or injury, damage to railway property or interruption to rail traffic.