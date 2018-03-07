NEW DELHI: Giving relief to lakhs of students, the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the CBSE not to make Aadhaar mandatory for enrolment of students appearing in National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 and other all-India exams.

A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed the CBSE to upload the information on its website and said the students could produce other identity proofs, such as ration card, voter identity card, driving licence or passport.

In view of the March 9 deadline for enrolment for NEET, the Bench asked CBSE to do the needful at the earliest.The court was hearing an appeal against a Gujarat High Court order dismissing a plea against the CBSE’s decision seeking Aadhaar number from students preparing for NEET.