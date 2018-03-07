Congress leader Renuka Choudhary along with Telugu Desam Party TDP MPs stage protest outside Parliament demanding implementation of AP Reorganisation Act in New Delhi. (File photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The matter has reached its "climax" and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu will take a call on the party's alliance with the BJP "soon", a TDP MP said today after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley announced that the Centre was committed to giving Andhra Pradesh financial assistance equivalent to a special category state.

The TDP will hold further consultations to chalk out its future course of action, another party MP said after a press conference by Jaitley.

Jaitley stepped in to pacify the TDP, which has been threatening to quit the NDA government.

TDP MP Naramalli Sivaprasad, who has been holding dramatic protests inside the Parliament complex demanding special category status for AP, said the matter has reached its "climax" and soon "our leader will take a decision on" the alliance.

"Most probably there will be a meeting via tele-conference with our leader today or tomorrow and a decision will be taken. The matter has reached its climax as they have expressed what they can do and we have expressed what we want," Sivaprasad told PTI.

"A tele-conference with the chief minister will take place either today or tomorrow to decide on our future course of action," TDP MP Thota Narasimham told PTI after Jaitley made the announcement.

Jaitley said he agreed with the assessment that Andhra Pradesh was financially suffering after Telangana was carved out of the state and that his government would honour each and every commitment made by the Centre.

Criticising the BJP for not fulfilling provisions mentioned in bifurcation act, TDP leader and Rajya Sabha MP C M Ramesh today asked if his party was demanding anything else other than those mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

"Till now nothing pertaining to special status has been done by the NDA government. We do not have any other option than disrupting Parliament sessions," Ramesh told PTI.