KOLKATA: As many as six Jadavpur University students belonging to a “radical Left student’s union” were arrested for allegedly vandalising and blackening a bust of Jan Sangh founder Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Keoratala Crematorium in Kalighat on Wednesday morning.

The incident comes on the heels of the arrest of the two persons who allegedly vandalised a Periyar statue at Vellore on Tuesday night and comes in retaliation against the uprooting of Vladimir Lenin’s statue at Tripura’s Belonia.

The six students defaced and blackened the bust while sloganeering on Wednesday morning, sources said. They were stopped by locals from completely destroying the bust and were handed over to the police.

Later, BJP and RSS workers attempted to reach the spot but were prevented from entering the crematorium by local Trinamool Congress workers which led to a minor scuffle.

BJP state unit has demanded stern action against the guilty.

“BJP West Bengal condemns barbaric act of vandalising statue of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh Bharat Keshri Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. We demand strong action against culprits,” said state BJP general secretary Sayantan Basu.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee ordered to commence restoration works of the statue at the earliest. The statue was established during Congress rule in the state prior to 1977.

“People of West Bengal will not tolerate attacks such as these. I see no logic behind defacing of his statue in retaliation against uprooting of Lenin’s statue in Tripura. Six people have been arrested and stern action will be taken. The black paint has been cleaned off the face of the bust and the restoration work will commence from today,” said state power minister and local MLA Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.