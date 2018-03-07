COLOMBO: Air India will operate a flight with all-women crew to Sri Lanka tomorrow to mark International Women's Day.

Air India will operate the all-women crew flight tomorrow from Chennai to Colombo and then from Colombo to New Delhi, the Indian High Commission said in a statement today.

Capt V Roopa and Capt Nimisha Goel will be operating the flight.

Air India's Sri Lanka office is separately commemorating International Women's Day at Air India office at Bristol Street in Colombo.

Prominent women from travel and hospitality sector will be hosted at a special function.

Air India will also operate flights with all-women crew to New York, Frankfurt, Singapore and various other destinations to commemorate International Women's Day.