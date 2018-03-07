AIZAWL: The lone BJP member in the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) Laxmi Bikash Chakma today left his party and joined the Congress, an MPCC statement said.

Chakma left the BJP while the saffron party was celebrating its recent victories in the north eastern states and when Mizoram is going to polls by the end of this year, Mizoram Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) statement said.

"Chakma's decision signifies that the lotus would never bloom in Mizoram," it said.

L B Chakma was elected in the CADC by-election on April 24, 2016 and was the only BJP member in the whole state which has three autonomous district councils.