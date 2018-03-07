NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet today increased the dearness allowance (DA) for its 11 million employees and pensioners to 7 per cent, from 5 per cent, from January 1, 2018.

"The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given its approval to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners from January 1, 2018 representing an increase of 2 per cent over the existing rate of 5 per cent of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate for price rise," an official statement said.

According to the statement, the hike will benefit about 48.41 lakh central government employees and 61.17 lakh pensioners.

It said that the combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs 6,077.72 crore per annum, and Rs 7,090.68 crore in 2018-19 (for a period of 14 months from January, 2018 to February, 2019).

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission, it added.