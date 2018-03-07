AP file image of a mining dumper truck used for representational purpose only.

PANAJI: An all-party delegation in Goa met state Governor Mridula Sinha here today and sought her intervention to save the state's iron ore mining industry, which is staring at a crisis in the wake of a recent SC order.

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, who led the delegation, told reporters that the governor was requested to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to save the mining industry.

"We discussed the social issues which might arise if the mining activity is stopped. We have given a detailed briefing to her," Dhavalikar said.

"We want help from the Centre over the issue. At this stage we will not take any stand till the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) responds," he said.

The delegation led of Dhavalikar had other legislators including, Vijai Sardesai (Goa Forward Party), Vishwajit Rane, Pramod Sawant, Nilesh Cabral (all three BJP), Deepak Pawaskar (MGP) and Prasad Gaonkar (Independent).

When asked why the Congress members chose not to be part of the delegation today, Dhavalikar said the opposition party should keep the political differences aside.

"We are worried about the closure of mining. Our future action would depend on the governor's decision," he said.

The Supreme Court had last month quashed the second renewal of iron ore mining leases given to 88 companies in Goa in 2015.

The apex court had said it was giving time till March 15 to the mining lease holders, who have been granted a second renewal in violation of its previous directions, to manage their affairs.

The delegation had recently met Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Piyush Goyal in Delhi, but failed to get any concrete assurance over the issue.