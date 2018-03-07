SAHARANPUR: The Income Tax (IT) officials conducted raids on the offices and other properties of Indian-origin South African businessman Ajay Gupta and his brothers in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur.

Ajay Gupta is considered to be a close-aid of former South African president Jacob Zuma.

He is wanted in connection with a money laundering investigation related to the Estina dairy farm project in the South African province of Free State.

On February 16, officials of the South African airport were coordinating with the country's elite high-priority crimes unit Hawks in order to establish the whereabouts of Ajay Gupta.

All South African ports of entry have reportedly been put on high alert.