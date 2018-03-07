BHOPAL: Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections later this year, senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday batted for a pre-poll alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and other like-minded parties in the state.

Scindia told journalists, “The party is yet to decide on forging electoral alliances with any party, including the BSP. However, in my view, all political parties having similar ideology and thinking should come together.”

The four-time Lok Sabha member from Guna seat of MP’s Gwalior-Chambal region and a potential chief ministerial candidate, added, “I firmly believe that the more people we bring within our fold, the more we will benefit.”

Importantly, the BSP had played a spoilsport for the Congress by dividing the opposition votes in the 2013 Assembly polls. Not only the BSP but other smaller parties, including the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) and the Samajwadi Party, too, had indirectly helped the ruling BJP’s by dividing the opposition vote.

Meanwhile, Scindia also played down the issue of retaining the Mungaoli and Kolaras Assembly seats of Gwalior-Chambal region in the recent by-poll by a smaller margin than the 2013 polls. “The win in Kolaras and Mungaoli was the win of people’s power over BJP’s muscle-money-ministers power. Entire government was deployed in the two seats to defeat us, but ultimately the public mandate prevailed in our favour,” said Scindia.

The two seats Mungaoli and Kolaras (part of Scindia’s Lok Sabha seat), which the Congress won by 20,000 to 25,000 votes in 2013, was retained by the party in the February by-election by just 2123 and 8083 votes respectively.



