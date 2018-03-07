LUCKNOW: Turning down the interim bail petition of Rotomac Global promoter-director Vikram Kothari and his son Rahul in connection with alleged Rs 3695 crore willful loan default case, the CBI court set March 14 for hearing his regular bail plea.

CBI judge MP Chaudhary also sent the duo to jail under 14-day judicial custody till March 21. CBI sleuths had produced Kotharis in the court after 11- day police remand on Wednesday. They were sent on police remand on February 24.

Vikram Kothari had moved the interim bail plea on old age and medical grounds. CBI opposed the plea contending that he was healthy. In the light of facts produced by the probe agency, the court concluded that Vikram Kothari and his son were not entitled for interim bail on the said grounds.

According to the prosecution case, since 2008-09, Kothari’s companies had taken a loan of Rs 2,919 crore from a consortium led by Bank of India and comprising Bank of Baroda, Indian Overseas Bank, Union Bank of India, Allahabad Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Oriental Bank of Commerce.

The CBI had arrested the accused on February 23, 2018. Later they were brought to Lucknow on transit remand. The CBI court had allowed their CBI remand on February 24. The CBI remand period expired on Wednesday.