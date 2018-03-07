Congress leader Renuka Choudhary along with Telugu Desam Party TDP MPs stage protest outside Parliament demanding implementation of AP Reorganisation Act in New Delhi on Tuesday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: The proceedings of the Lok Sabha were washed out for the third consecutive day today as parties protested on various issues, including vandalisation of statue of Dravidian icon Thanthai Periyar and PNB scam.

While the Congress continued to press for prime minister's reply on the Rs 12,700-crore bank fraud allegedly involving diamantaire Nirav Modi, members from AIADMK and AAP were in the Well, holding photos of Periyar and raising slogans condemning the vandalism in Vellore.

The TRS members raised slogans demanding a hike in Telangana's quota in the reservation.

While TDP continued to press for special status for Andhra Pradesh, another NDA ally Shiv Sena protested, like yesterday, demanding classical language status for Marathi.

Amid the din, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan asked Shiv Sena member Anandrao Adsul to speak on his demand.

Adsul said that Marathi is an ancient language and fulfills all criteria to be given the classical language status.

He said Telegu, Kannad, Malayalam and Odia have classical language status.

"Several of our members have raised this issue repeatedly. We have given our submission to the minister but our demand was not fulfilled till date," Adsul said.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who was present in the House, assured Adsul that the matter would be looked into.

"The issue does not pertain to the Home Ministry. I will speak to the Culture Ministry on this," Singh said.

Even as Shiv Sena stopped protesting on the issue, AIADMK members continued to raise slogans against the desecration of the statue of Periyar -- the founder of the Dravidian movement.

"We strongly condemn vandalisation of statute of Thanthai Periyar by BJP members," read the placards held by AIADMK members.

As soon as the House met for the day, members from various parties, including TDP, Shiv Sena, TRS, YSR Congress, AIADMK and TMC started raising slogans on their respective issues, following which Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the proceedings for an hour.

Most of the protesting members were in the Well before the Speaker took her chair to conduct the proceedings.

The opposition has been protesting over issues like the PNB scam since Monday when Parliament was reconvened after a month-long recess in the Budget session.

The AIADMK, which has been protesting for last two days over demands for creation of Cauvery water management board, today raised the issue of statue vandalisation.

The YSR Congress was demanding implementation of the AP Reorganisation Act.

Mahajan took up the Question Hour but adjourned the proceedings till 12 noon soon after.

She was visibly upset and left the House amid the din. A Lok Sabha official had to repeat loudly that the House has been adjourned.

When the House reassembled at noon, protesting members were already in the Well and Mahajan asked Adsul to speak. After Home Minister's reply, the House was adjourned for the day.