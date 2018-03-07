IMPHAL: One soldier of 28 Rajputana Rifles was killed and three others were wounded in a series of blasts in Manipur on Tuesday, an official said here on Wednesday.

Floral tributes were on Wednesday paid to the slain soldier at the Imphal International Airport before his body was flown to his hometown.

Governor Najma Heptulla, who paid floral tributes on behalf of the state government, urged one and all to shun violence. "While we sleep peacefully, the soldiers remain awake to ensure our safety," she said.

According to police, there were three serial blasts near Boundary Pillar No.67 along the Manipur-Myanmar border at Khengjoi, where the camp of 28 Rajputana Rifles is located.

One army personnel was killed on the spot and three others sustained shrapnel injuries in the blasts.

A few hours later, another bomb was detonated near the Assam Rifles camp fencing near the government offices at North AOC in Imphal. However, there were no casualties.

A fifth bomb was exploded near the Community Development Office at Khengjoi at 3.30 p.m. on Tuesday. No casualties were reported in this blast as well.

No insurgent group has so far claimed responsibility for the blasts, police said.

