SHILLONG: Hours after an HSPDP MLA was sworn in as a minister defying the party's instruction to abstain from the oath taking programme, the party chief resigned today.

Ardent Basaiawmoit resigned from the Hills State Peoples Democratic Party (HSPDP) president's post claiming responsibility for the drubbing of the party in the recently concluded Assembly election.

"I take responsibility for the failure of the party to secure maximum seats," Ardent, who himself lost to an Independent candidate by only 76 votes said in the resignation letter.

He also said it was not right for him to lead the party if the MLAs defy party orders.

A party meeting yesterday decided that the two MLAs it has will not take part in the swearing-in ceremony.

However, HSPDP MLA Samlin Malngiang was one of the 11 cabinet ministers who were sworn-in by Governor Ganga Prasad today.

The second MLA, Renikton Lyngdoh, was also present at the swearing in ceremony.

Ardent had said yesterday that the BJP should have been kept out of the alliance as the regional parties together had the required numbers to form government.

The HSPDP had contested in 13 seats and won two.

Its pre-poll alliance partner the UDP has won six seats and also joined the coalition led by Conrad K Sangma of the NPP.