NEW DELHI: With an aim to convey a strong message that ‘clothes do not cause rape, sick mentality does, the male volunteers of Delhi Commission for Women's Rape Roko movement marched on the streets of national capital without wearing shirts on Tuesday.



Marching from Mandi House to Central Park in Connaught Place with placards stating "her clothes are not short, your mentality is" and "what clothes was the 8-month-old baby wearing?" the volunteers in a unique manner challenged the mindsets who tend to shame the survivors.



Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson Swati Maliwal stated: "Rape Roko movement's strength is its volunteers. They are campaigning for bringing about a change in system as well as mindsets and need to be supported."



Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt also extended his support to the campaign and said that the toughest punishment, which is death penalty, should be given to the guilty of raping children.



"All our countrymen, all good people who respects their sisters, mothers, wives should come out & support #RapeRoko movement as today the victim maybe someone else but tomorrow it may be our sister or mother too," Dutt commented.



Last week, the Indian Medical Association and the district court bar associations had also extended their support to the campaign.