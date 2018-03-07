MUMBAI: Opposition NCP today said the absence of Shiv Sena group leader Anil Parab in the Legislative Council to second the Motion of Thanks on Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao's speech was akin to "insulting" the constitutional post.

The Motion of Thanks on the address delivered by the governor to the joint sitting of the legislature at the start of the Budget session last month was moved by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar.

Leader of Opposition Dhananjay Munde said the absence of the Sena, which is part of the incumbent government, for seconding the motion was an insult of the governor.

"The Shiv Sena's absence only proves that the party does not support the speech of the governor," he said.

NCP member Sunil Takate said there is a discord in the functioning of the government and that the Sena leaves no stone unturned to criticise the BJP-led government.

"He (Sena group leader Anil Parab) is not present here because probably he did not want to come here to support the motion," Takate said.

He referred to the resolution adopted by the Sena in its national executive held in January to contest the upcoming elections solo.

"This government is not serious either in running the affairs of the state but also in thanking the governor," Tatkare said.

At this time, Parab entered the House.

He said he had an important meeting to attend, which delayed his arrival.

Munde said, "the government which fooled the people for the last 41 months while in power is now trying to fool the governor and also itself.

"The countdown of the government has begun because they have earned a stamp of fooling the people by making tall promises".

"When the new BJP government was formed, (Sena leader) Eknath Shinde was the Opposition Leader and the party organised a tour of Marathwada against the government.

However, now only for the sake of five Cabinet ministries (which the Sena is holding in the coalition government), the Sena has become helpless," he said.