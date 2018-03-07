NEW DELHI: The High Range Rural Development Society (HRDS) on Tuesday urged the Central and state governments to allocate a part of the Tribal Housing Fund to them to better implement the scheme.

HRDS president and former Union Minister S Krishna Kumar said, “We are submitting our massive Tribal Housing Scheme for the consideration of the state and Central governments. We have started operations in Kerala, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Assam, Jharkhand and Gujarat. We are happy that the state governments have assessed us positively.”

HRDS works for the welfare of tribals and aims to connect them to the mainstream society. They had initiated a scheme called Sadhgraha Adivasi Gothra Bhavanam for the same.The announcement came on the sidelines of the vist of HRDS spiritual guru Atma Nambi’s visit to the national capital. The NGO’s vice-president Usha Krishna Kumar and secretary Ajit Krishnan were also present on the occasion.