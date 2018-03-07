NEW DELHI: The Opposition did not allow Parliament to function for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, demanding action against diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, accused in the PNB scam.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi led the party’s lawmakers to protest the PNB fraud inside the Parliament House complex, demanding that the government bring back the fugitive businessmen.

The party, led by Mallikarjun Kharge, raised the matter in the Lok Sabha and wanted suspension of the listed business to debate the bank fraud. The TMC too joined the bank fraud issue while the TDP demanded a special status for Andhra Pradesh.

In the Rajya Sabha, Opposition members, including from the TMC, TDP, TRS and DMK, kept coming into the well of the House to disrupt the proceedings. As soon as the House met, TDP and DMK members holding placards with their respective demands for a special status for Andhra Pradesh and constitution of a Cauvery Management Board, trooped into the well.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu’s repeated requests to put the house in order failed. He called a meeting of top leaders of all parties over the issue, but it was inconclusive. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government was ready to debate the bank fraud issue.