File Photo of Opposition members protesting during the ongoing budget session of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. | PTI

Rajya Sabha proceedings were washed out for the third straight day today as Opposition parties and allies like TDP and AIADMK created uproar over the PNB banking fraud, special package for Andhra Pradesh and Cauvery Board issues.

While the agitators were told that the government was ready to discuss all issues, the Opposition's relentless protests forced the adjournment of the proceedings, first in the morning and later for the day when it met in the afternoon.

"We are ready to discuss all issues," Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said in an attempt to bring the House in order.

As soon as the listed papers were laid on the table soon after the House assembled for the day and took up the Zero Hour, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu expressed concern over damage to statues in different parts of the country.

The House also paid tributes to former Rajya Sabha member Jinendra Kumar Jain (73), who passed away earlier this month.

But MPs from the Congress, TMC, Left parties, NDA ally TDP and AIADMK among others rushed into the Well shouting slogans and holding placards.

Amid sloganeering, Naidu adjourned the House till 1400 hours saying the government has agreed for debate on all issues the opposition were raising and he has given permission for discussion on issues, including bank fraud, Cauvery river water issue and matters concerning Andhra Pradesh.

Disapproving of the protests in the Well and raising of slogans, the chairman said such acts were "bad" and "against democracy".

While Trinamool Congress members raised slogans relating to the banking fraud, the AIADMK and DMK carried placards demanding constitution of the Cauvery Water Management Board for division of Cauvery water between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

The TDP and a Congress member sought implementation of a special package for Andhra Pradesh to make up for the loss after a separate Telangana state was carved out.

Naidu also expressed concern over damage to statues in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and Tripura.

"Statues were vandalised. It's mad, whoever does it," Naidu said, as Congress and Left party members were on their feet protesting the incidents.

When House reassembled at 2 PM, the noisy protests continued as Opposition members again trooped into the Well.

Deputy Chairman P J Kurien said the government is ready for a short duration discussion on all the issues, but the Opposition members were unrelenting, forcing Kurien to adjourn the House for the day.

