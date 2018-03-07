CHITTORGARH: A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped here on Tuesday night.

The victim has been admitted to a hospital and is said to be in a critical condition.

"The girl was raped and left in the jungle. She was brought to a local hospital. However, she is extremely critical and is being referred to Udaipur," a spokesperson told reporters.

The doctors further confirmed that the girl is critical and has several internal injuries.

Police investigation is underway.

"The accused has still not been identified," a police constable said.