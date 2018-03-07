GANGTOK: Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling today presented a Rs 7051. 09 crore state budget 2018-19 which is "youth-centric and employment-oriented".

The discussion on the budget will take place tomorrow, Speaker KN Rai said.

"This year's budget is youth-centric and employment-oriented in line with our objective of providing ample opportunity to every Sikkimese youth to achieve their economic and social dreams," said Chamling who also holds the finance portfolio.

Chamling said the Chief Minister's Start-up Scheme provides golden opportunities for the unemployed youths to become entrepreneurs instead of job-seekers.

"We have, therefore, allocated a sum of Rs 79 crore for the scheme during this fiscal year," he said.

The state government has also given emphasis to sectors like agriculture, horticulture, tourism, education, co-operatives, rural development, health care, social welfare, forests and environment, infrastructure development, urban development etc, in the budget, Chamling said.