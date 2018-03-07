NEW DELHI:THE Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed proposed changes to Delhi’s Master Plan for 2021 that would give relief to commercial establishments by increasing the floor area ratio.Delhi Development Authority, which works under the Centre, had suggested the changes to protect traders from a sealing drive in the Capital.

“This is contempt, and nothing short of contempt. This dadagiri has to stop. You can’t tell this court that you keep passing orders but we will do what we want to. Is this rule of law?” a bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur said.The DDA had failed to respond to the court’s query on whether it had done a study to assess the environmental impact of the proposed changes.