PATNA: The issue of the demolition of a statue of Lenin in Tripura echoed in Bihar Assembly on Wednesday as the Opposition MLAs staged protests and targeted the state’s two main ruling parties – JD(U) and BJP.

MLAs of RJD, Congress and CPI(ML) staged protests on the Assembly premises and said the Tripura incident reflected “excessive arrogance” of BJP following its victory in the northeastern state. The protesting MLAs held placards in their hands and chanted slogans condemning the demolition of Lenin’s statue.

“This was anticipated from a party like BJP which excels in dividing people and demolishing places of worship. This is excessive arrogance, which will get befitting reply in the next general elections,” said RJD legislator and spokesperson Ejya Yadav.

CPI(ML) legislator Mahboob Alam said the scene of Lenin’s statue being toppled by a pay-loader at Belonia in southern Tripura has shocked the nation. “Lenin remains an iconic symbol of the struggle against imperialism and fascism. BJP’s desperate efforts to erase the socialist ideals will fail miserably,” he said.

“These charges are wrong, and these protests are meaningless as nobody associated with BJP was involved in the toppling of the statue. The Leftists are frustrated by continuous rejection by the people,” said BJP legislator Nitin Navin.

The Left parties observed a day of protest across Bihar to sensitise the people about what they called a “rise of fascism”. Hundreds of workers and leaders of six Left parties gathered at Kargil Chowk in Patna and staged protests against the toppling of the statues of Periyar in Tamil Nadu and Lenin in Tripura.

“Since Lenin was the source of inspiration for Bhagat Singh, toppling his statue is an attack on the progressive, anti-imperialist legacy of India’s freedom movement,” said CPI(ML) state secretary Kunal.

