LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh minister Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' today withdrew his recent controversial remarks in which he had equated a number of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party leaders with mythological characters.

In a statement issued here, Nandi said he had learnt that his speech on March 4 at a rally in Durga Puja Park in Pritamnagar, Allahabad, had hurt some people.

"I want to clarify that I did not mean to cause any harm or insult anyone. I was reading a Whatsapp message, which I had received, titled 'buraa na maano Holi hai' (Don't mind, it's Holi). History knows I am a firm believer in democratic values and parliamentary language. If my statement has hurt anyone, I am withdrawing it," Nandi said.

The development comes a day after Uttar Pradesh government sought to distance itself from the controversial statements made by Nandi.

State Energy Minister Shrikant Sharma had yesterday said, "One should make comments while staying within the limits of dignity. The BJP does not support any indecent words used against anyone. That is not the party's thought process.

In an election rally held on March 4, Nandi had compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lord Ram and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with Hanuman.

He, however, made some objectionable comparisons while referring to senior opposition leaders.

Adityanath was present at the rally. The issue also figured in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council yesterday.