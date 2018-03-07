NEW DELHI: IRS officer Vivek R Wadekar was today appointed as the new Special Director in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) by the government.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued an order appointing the 1991-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer of the Income Tax Department to the new post.

The order said the officer will be based in Delhi and his appointment will be for five years from the date he takes the charge at the agency.

The ED is the central investigative agency, under the Union finance ministry, that enforces the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) in the country.