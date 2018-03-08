NEW DELHI:Three Aam Aadmi Party members of the Rajya Sabha have written to House Chairman Venkaiah Naidu seeking cuts in the salaries of parliamentarians on days the House is disrupted and fails to conduct any legislative business.

The letter, signed by MPs Sanjay Singh, N D Gupta and Sushil Gupta, says that with the Upper House not functioning for the last three days due to disruptions, discussions on important public issues are being held up.“The Upper House needs to discuss issues related to the people. Students, traders, farmers and common people have high hopes from us, that we will take up issues concerning them and find a solution,” the letter says.

The letter points out that the House has not been functioning since the Budget session resumed on March 5. “In the present circumstances, availing a salary from the public exchequer is inappropriate. We would request you (Naidu) not to release salaries for days the House did not function,” it adds.Parliament has not transacted any business after a break following the presentation of the budget. The Opposition has been demanding discussion on issues such as the banking fraud and constitution of a Cauvery management board.