Rajesh and Nupur Talwar come out of Dasna Jail, after they were acquitted by the Allahabad High Court charges of murdering their daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj - PTI

NEW DELHI:THE Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the Allahabad High Court’s judgment acquitting Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the Aarushi-Hemraj murder case last year.The Talwars were released from prison in October 2017 after the High Court’s verdict.

In its appeal, the CBI told the apex court that Rajesh and Nupur Talwar had been wrongly cleared of charges.

The CBI was supposed to move the Supreme Court within 90 days of the Allahabad High Court’s verdict. However, it has moved the top court after more than 140 days and filed the appeal with a ‘Condonation of Delay’.Hemraj’s wife had, in December last year, approached the top court against the Allahabad High Court verdict.

Aarushi was found dead with her throat slit at her Noida residence on the night of May 16, 2008. Initially, domestic help Hemraj was considered a suspect, but his body was found in a pool of blood on the terrace of the house a day later.The Uttar Pradesh Police accused Rajesh Talwar of killing his daughter in a fit of rage. He was arrested on May 23, 2008.Following a public uproar, the case was transferred to the CBI.

The investigative agency had initially alleged the role of three helpers in the murders, but subsequently zeroed in on Rajesh Talwar and his wife, and then filed a closure report on the grounds of insufficient prosecutable evidence, which was not accepted by the court, which converted it into a charge sheet against the Talwars, stating that there was enough prosecutable evidence.

A CBI court in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh had sentenced the Talwars to life imprisonment on November 26, 2013 in connection with the case.Before the high court’s order acquitting them, Rajesh and Nupur Talwar were serving a life sentence in Ghaziabad’s Dasna jail.