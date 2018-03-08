AIIMS assistant engineer arrested for taking bribe
NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested an assistant engineer of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 19,500, officials said here.
Searches were also conducted at the official and residential premises of the accused.
The officials informed that K.D. Biswal was caught "red-handed" by the CBI team when he was accepting the bribe from the complainant, a civil works contractor, for clearing its bills.