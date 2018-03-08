GORAKHPUR: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today launched an attack on the BJP over the Nirav Modi episode and said the BJP used take about corruption and crime but crimes were taking place under its rule and people were not getting caught.

"They used to make allegations on corruption and crime. During the BJP government corruption is rising and people are not getting caught. They are running away from the country with your hard earned money. Earlier when a Yadav was found at police station they use to call him our relative now I want to ask them who is his (Nirav Modi) relative," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said at an election rally here in Champa Devi park.

He stressed that all sections should come together in the election.

Attacking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, "BJP is a party whose CM refused to take responsibility of children's death for lack of oxygen and his minister had said that children die in such season.

I have seen him sitting silently in Assembly and shedding tears on television.

" Continuing his attack, Yadav said a leader had raked Hindu identity during the last Assemhly elections.

"I want to ask them who are we? What is the definition of Hindu? If we are Hindus, accept it," he said.

Referring to Adityanath's reported statement terming the SP and BSP as snake and mole, Yadav said such language was the result of frustration.

"They are passing remarks on our red cap, we never did anything like this ever," he said.