NEW DELHI: The Centre has ruled out any intervention in regulating private coaching institutes saying they do not come under its purview.

Minister of State for HRD Satyapal Singh, said in a written response to a question in Rajya Sabha that the government is not contemplating making any law to regulate private coaching institutions.

"Private coaching institutes do not come under the purview of the Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Many of these operate at the school level and hence are under the direct purview of the state governments," Singh said.

"Accordingly, all state governments have been asked to take steps for effective regulation of such centres in interest of the students," he added.