NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today told a meeting of the Council of Ministers that focus would be laid on development of 115 backward districts that he termed as "aspirational districts".

Sources in the government said that at the meeting, ministers were informed about the plans to focus of development of these districts, which include 35 in the left-wing extremism-affected region.

The 115 districts have been divided among various ministries for focussed development.

These ministries include the home ministry, Niti Aayog, agriculture ministry, health ministry and the Panchayati raj ministry.

The districts were identified on the basis of indicators of education, health, nutrition, basic infrastructure, rural household electrification, access to potable water and individual toilets.

Speaking at a recent Niti Aayog event, Modi had said that the districts should not be seen as just poor or backward but as areas for potential transformation.

The prime minister had said that top-down solutions do not yield results.

Therefore, the effort is that people on the field contribute to solutions.

In this context, he appreciated the clarity of thought and faith in conviction.

He was of the view that regional imbalances should not be allowed to increase indefinitely.

The development of backward districts is imperative and success stories are vital to change the negative psyche and mindset in these areas.